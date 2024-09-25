2024 September 25 12:05

Victoria International Container Terminal hits 5 million TEUs

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)'s fully automated container handling facility in the Port of Melbourne, Australia, has reached the five million TEU mark since commencing operations, according to ICTSI's release.

The recent completion of the terminal expansion increased VICT’s capacity by 30 percent to 1.25 million TEUs, enabling the seamless handling of larger vessels and catering to the growing demand.

VICT prioritizes operational efficiency by continuously investing in next-generation technology. This includes the acquisition of new automated stacking cranes and super post-Panamax ship-to-shore cranes that further streamlined operations, enhanced cargo handling capabilities, and ensured faster turnaround times for vessels and trucks.