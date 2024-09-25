2024 September 25 11:43

Damen signs with WUZ Port and Maritime for ASD Tug 2111

On 12 September, Damen Shipyards Group signed a contract with WUZ Port and Maritime for an ASD Tug 2111. The vessel will be the eighth Damen tug operated by the Polish towage company. In recent years, WUZ has expanded its fleet in response to the development of the Port of Gdansk, according to the company's release.

The latest tug is currently being constructed at Damen Shipyards Changde in China in preparation for delivery next year. The ASD Tug 2111 will be one of the most compact vessels in the WUZ fleet. Its 21 metre length makes the tug the perfect solution to operate in the confined spaces of the Port of Gdansk’s Inner Harbour.



Despite its compact nature, the ASD Tug 2111 offers up to 50 tonnes of bollard pull. The vessel is the latest addition to Damen’s Compact Tugs range. The design combines proven technology with innovation to provide the safety, sustainability, reliability and efficiency demanded by the modern port operation.

To meet the needs of its clients, Damen is able to tailor the standard design of its tugs. For WUZ, Damen is preparing the ASD Tug 2111 with a winterization package, FiFi 1 fire-fighting capabilities and other modifications to enable it to operate in the Port of Gdansk’s LNG terminal.



The port has been expanding in recent years. To support this, WUZ has invested in a range of new tugs, including a significant number of Damen vessels.

The vessels joined other Damen tug types in the company’s fleet, as Marek Wengrzyn, Chairman of WUZ explains.