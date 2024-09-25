2024 September 25 11:20

Fincantieri starts works on the first next-generation Offshore Patrol Vessel for the Italian Navy

The steel cutting ceremony for the first of four next-generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) that Fincantieri will build for the Italian Navy took place at the Riva Trigoso shipyard (Genoa).



This program, put in place to contribute to the modernization and renewal of the Italian Navy's units, envisages the construction of four vessels, with an option for additional two, with the first delivery scheduled for 2027. The overall value of the first four ships, contracted by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture owned by Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%), is approximately 1.2 billion euros, including the related logistical support.



The OPV program responds to the need to ensure adequate capabilities for presence and surveillance, maritime patrolling, merchant traffic control, protection of lines of communication and the exclusive economic zone, as well as operations to protect against threats derived from marine pollution, such as toxic liquid spills.



With a length of about 95 meters long, a displacement of 2,400 tons and the capacity to accommodate 97 crew members on board, these new patrol vessels will be marked by a package of technological solutions, as well as standards of excellence in automation and maneuverability, that will make them suitable for operating in a wide range of tactical scenarios and weather conditions.



Among the most innovative features is the integrated naval cockpit, developed for the Italian Navy's Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Vessels (PPAs), co-produced by Fincantieri NexTech and Leonardo. This represents a generational leap, allowing the control of engines, rudders, and platform systems, as well as some combat system functions, by just two operators - pilot and co-pilot - thus optimizing efficiency and safety.





