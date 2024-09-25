2024 September 25 10:43

Lloyd's Register, RINA, DNV, Bureau Veritas and ABS join forces to form Yacht Safety and Environmental Consortium

Leading global classification societies Lloyd's Register (LR), RINA, DNV, Bureau Veritas (BV) and ABS, announce the establishment of the Yacht Safety and Environmental Consortium (YSEC) at the Monaco Yacht Show 2024.

The new consortium is committed to driving forward the safety and environmental performance of yachts, promoting and advising on achieving the best practices in the industry.

The yacht sector has a considerable need for a unified consortium of class societies, as yachts are not covered by the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) in the same way other vessels are.

The consortium aims to focus on safety and environmentally conscious behavior of commercial and pleasure yachts of over 24 metres in length.

The consortium will utilise the collective expertise of its members to support the yachting industry tackling challenges during yacht design and operation by promoting best practices in safety and sustainability, to advising on industry standards and fostering collaboration.

By leveraging the collective expertise and experience of LR, RINA, DNV and BV, the consortium will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of yacht safety and environmental performance through increased collaboration.

The group will appoint a Chair and Vice Chair that will serve a term of two years rotating through the YSEC members. The consortium is already collaborating on various environmental indices and guidelines for tonnage calculations and load line assignment.