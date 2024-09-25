2024 September 25 10:25

Fincantieri, Vard and Sandock Austral Shipyards form collaboration centred around Afrika Offshore Patrol Vessel

A groundbreaking tripartite alliance between Fincantieri, Vard Marine (VARD), and Sandock Austral Shipyards is poised to reshape the landscape of African maritime security. This strategic collaboration, unveiled today, centers around the Afrika Offshore Patrol Vessel (VARD 7 055), a testament to the alliance's commitment to empowering Africa's maritime security agencies, according to VARD's release.

The VARD 7 055, a 53-meter patrol vessel based upon proven in-service vessels yet tailored specifically for the African operating environment, is a symbol of self-reliance and innovation. Built in Africa, for Africa, by Africa, this vessel seamlessly blends world-class technology with cost-effectiveness, offering a potent solution to address the continent's diverse maritime challenges.

This landmark initiative bestows exclusive marketing and manufacturing rights for the VARD 7 055 upon Sandock Austral Shipyards across sub-Saharan Africa, backed by both the global reputation of Fincantieri and VARD. This strategic positioning will not only generate substantial employment opportunities but also stimulate the development of a robust maritime supply chain in South Africa. The alliance's focus on skills and technology transfer will further enrich the local workforce, contributing to the nation's economic growth.

Sandock Austral Shipyards, capitalizing on its strategic location and competitive advantage, is primed to bring significant commercial value to this alliance.

This tripartite alliance signifies a paradigm shift in Africa's approach to maritime security. It underscores the continent's determination to harness its own resources and capabilities, fortified by international collaboration, to navigate towards a safer and more prosperous future. As we approach the Africa Aerospace and Defense Conference and Exhibition 2024, this alliance stands as a beacon of progress, poised to usher in a new era of African maritime prowess.



Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, renowned for its expertise in naval vessel construction.

Vard Marine is a naval architecture and marine engineering company, specializing in innovative vessel designs and a global reference player in OPV design.

Sandock Austral Shipyards is the largest shipyard in Southern Africa, offering a competitive, low-cost manufacturing base.