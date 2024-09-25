  The version for the print
  Hydrotechnica

    GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Samho Co. for the tank design of four new LNG carriers

    GTT has received, in the third quarter of 2024, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Samho Co. for the tank design of four new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of a European ship-owner, according to the company's release.

    GTT will design the tanks of these four vessels, which will each offer total capacity of 174,000 m³. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

    The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first and fourth quarters of 2027.

2024 September 25

18:00 Ingalls Shipbuilding receives a $9.6 bln contract to procure multiple ships, including three San Antonio-class amphibious assault ships
17:38 The Port of Oslo has officially opened its new shore power plant for cruise ships
17:11 John T Essberger orders two 13,000 dwt, ice class 1A chemical tankers from Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment
16:45 Ningbo-Zhoushan port to add 2 million TEU in container capacity
16:13 Hanwha Ocean drops talks to acquire Australian shipbuilder Austal
15:36 Hyundai Glovis, China's BYD sign MOU for logistics partnership
15:24 Wallenius Marine christens vessel Future Way in German port of Emden
14:58 Asyad Group, OQ Alternative Energy, and Sumitomo Corporation announced a joint study agreement to explore the potential of Oman as a global low-carbon fuel bunkering hub
13:50 CLdN places order for 10 newbuild container carriers
13:22 Purus orders two 45,000 cbm dual fuel ammonia-ready medium-sized gas carriers from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
12:47 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 403.9 bln won order for 6 container ships
12:05 Victoria International Container Terminal hits 5 million TEUs
11:43 Damen signs with WUZ Port and Maritime for ASD Tug 2111
11:20 Fincantieri starts works on the first next-generation Offshore Patrol Vessel for the Italian Navy
10:43 Lloyd's Register, RINA, DNV, Bureau Veritas and ABS join forces to form Yacht Safety and Environmental Consortium
10:25 Fincantieri, Vard and Sandock Austral Shipyards form collaboration centred around Afrika Offshore Patrol Vessel
2024 September 24

18:00 PowerCell signs SEK 165m order for fuel cell systems with leading Italian marine OEM manufacturer
17:01 TankMatch and Evos team up to launch green methanol bunkering solutions
16:45 MOL announces naming ceremony for new LNG-fuel car carrier “CELESTE ACE”
16:24 Navig8 takes delivery of fourth and fifth MR newbuild vessels from New Times Shipbuilding
15:53 Canadian Coastguard orders MAN 32/44CR propulsion packages for two Arctic Offshore Patrol Ships
15:23 AD Ports records a 30 percent increase in vehicle volumes through Autoterminal Khalifa Port in H1 2024
14:43 HELCOM launches shipping data platform
14:23 The Port of Tallinn signs MoU with the U.S. company Protio for the production of e-fuels at Muuga Harbour
13:42 TotalEnergies to supply 200,000 tons per year of LNG to HD Hyundai Chemical until 2033
13:21 Shenzhen and Long Beach ports sign green framework
12:50 LR and Samsung Heavy Industries sign JDP for AiP for an ammonia-fuelled 9,300 TEU container vessel
12:11 Wartsila to future-proof container vessels with CCS-Ready scrubber technology
11:40 Lloyd's Register has granted Samsung Heavy Industries AiP for the construction of a next-generation 174,000 cubic metre LNG carrier
11:02 Hanwha Ocean partners with ABS to co-develop offshore solutions
10:41 Royal Huisman commissions world’s largest sportfish yacht 'Special One'
10:15 ABS approves new autonomous technologies from HD Hyundai for ammonia-fueled ships
09:46 HD Hyundai to supply shaft generator for Middle Eastern firm

2024 September 23

18:07 TechnipFMC awarded subsea contracts by Petrobras for Brazil’s pre-salt fields
17:26 South Korean ministry starts testing container ship equipped with autonomous navigation system
17:06 Spliethoff Group acquires majority interest in ForestWave
16:42 Hanwha Power Systems signs an agreement with GasLog for the retrofitting of ammonia gas turbines for eco-friendly fuel
16:19 McDermott and BW Offshore announce collaboration to enable offshore blue ammonia production
15:56 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Bureau Veritas collaborate on advanced 3D model-based classification project
15:46 Kawasaki and CB&I sign an agreement for promoting commercial-use liquefied hydrogen supply chain
13:30 Türkiye welcomes the arrival of its first-ever FPSO vessel
12:58 Fujian Shipping Group signs contract for the construction of ＂2+2＂ 82,000-ton dual-fuel bulk carriers
11:24 CMA CGM to acquire a c.48% stake in Santos Brasil
10:43 ABS approves new FLNG design from Wison
10:23 Methane Abatement Group adds BP, CMA CGM and GT
09:52 Lloyd’s Register awards HD Hyundai Mipo AiP for 20,000 cbm LCO₂ carrier

2024 September 22

16:03 Container shipping costs to U.S. east coast, Europe up for 4th month
15:10 GRSE secures $54 million German order for four additional multi-purpose cargo ships
14:12 Water recycling project launched by industrial enterprises in Shanghai
13:48 Hanwha unveils carbon-free gas carrier amid tougher rules
12:34 Hengli Group places order with own shipyard for four VLCCs
12:07 Geogas, NYK, DIF and Marigold get nod from EU Commission for France LNG Shipping takeover
10:29 First underwater transport tunnel project kicks off in Panama
09:13 AD Ports signs agreements to refinance $2.25 billion debt, cutting future borrowing costs

2024 September 21

15:46 Norwegian Cruise Line unveils its next cutting-edge vessel – the all-new Norwegian Luna
13:09 Shipping industry outlines protocol to incentivise methane reduction
11:23 AD Ports Group achieved significant progress in advancing its sustainability agenda in 2023
09:32 MPA to develop marina in the sea on EPC mode, says Chairman Rajiv Jalota

2024 September 20

18:00 ORLEN and bp sign oil supply contract
17:26 MOL invests in HIF Global, a U.S.-based company of e-Fuels
16:59 Valenciaport handled 6.3 million tonnes of goods in August 2024
16:25 Damen Shipyards to build vessels for stock in the UAE as offshore and dredging activity accelerates in the Arabian Gulf
15:44 Korean Register and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries engage in joint development of enhanced ammonia fuel supply system through risk assessment
15:04 Saudi Arabia sees 14.6% rise in container traffic in 2023: GASTAT
14:38 TotalEnergies to supply 1.25 million tons of LNG per year to CNOOC until 2034
14:29 Technip Energies and KBR selected for a major LNG project by Lake Charles LNG
13:58 Wartsila Gas Solutions reliquefaction system to improve Excelerate Energy’s FSRU operations with retrofit project
13:29 GTT secures an order for the tank design for the world’s six largest ethane carriers
12:20 ClassNK awards a Notation for the Safe Transportation of BEVs to car carrier “TEXAS HIGHWAY”