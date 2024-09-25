2024 September 25 09:48

GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Samho Co. for the tank design of four new LNG carriers

GTT has received, in the third quarter of 2024, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Samho Co. for the tank design of four new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of a European ship-owner, according to the company's release.

GTT will design the tanks of these four vessels, which will each offer total capacity of 174,000 m³. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first and fourth quarters of 2027.