2024 September 24 18:00

PowerCell signs SEK 165m order for fuel cell systems with leading Italian marine OEM manufacturer

PowerCell Group has signed one of the world’s largest orders of marine fuel cell systems to date with a leading Italian marine OEM manufacturer. The order value is approximately SEK 165m and the deliveries will begin in the middle of 2025 and be completed by the end of the year, according to the company's release.

The order is in three parts and consists of 56 units of the Marine System 225 in total where the majority will be installed on commercial cruise ships. The fuel cell systems will provide auxiliary power to a ship’s internal electricity systems, totaling more than 6.3 MW. In addition, a 3.2 MW marine power solution is being built for the internal testbed and a 3.2 MW solution for an additional vessel installation.



PowerCell is one of the world leaders in hydrogen electric solutions.