2024 September 24 17:01

TankMatch and Evos team up to launch green methanol bunkering solutions

TankMatch, a leading barge operator, and Evos, a top-tier independent liquid bulk storage provider, are excited to announce a dynamic new partnership aimed at delivering cutting-edge methanol bunkering solutions across the Amsterdam–Rotterdam–Antwerp (ARA) region, according to Evos's release.

With methanol gaining momentum as a sustainable marine fuel, new safety protocols and infrastructure adaptations are crucial. By 2028, over 300 methanol-capable vessels are expected to be operational, creating a pressing need for efficient, reliable supply chains. Together, TankMatch and Evos are stepping up to meet this challenge, combining their expertise to provide seamless, one-stop solutions for methanol bunkering.



Evos is planning to expand its terminal capacity to meet the growing demand for methanol storage and bunkering services. The planned expansion includes five new tanks with a total capacity of 13,500 m³ each, along with a dedicated berth to ensure quick, efficient service. Customers will have the option to store bio-, e-, and grey methanol, with options for co-mingled or segregated storage based on quality and biogenic content. The new berth will accommodate bunker barges up to 135 meters in length, with pumping speeds of up to 750 m³ per hour, offering unmatched speed and flexibility for high-volume customers.





