2024 September 24 16:24

Navig8 takes delivery of fourth and fifth MR newbuild vessels from New Times Shipbuilding

Navig8 announced the successful delivery of the Navig8 Estelle and Navig8 Express which completed on 20th September. This joint delivery brings the total number of MRs completed for Navig8 by New Times Shipbuilding Co. in 2024 to five. A sixth MR is due to be delivered by the end of the year.

All six of the state-of-the-art 50,000DWT product oil / chemical tankers are installed with air lubrication systems and scrubbers from maritime technology provider, Clean Marine.

Navig8 also employs the Shipwatch voyage execution platform to oversee performance and reduce emissions through enhanced operational efficiency. A CII monitoring system is directly connected to the Shipwatch platform to allow vital collection of emissions data and reporting.

The two E-series additions join the Navig8 Gamma8 Pool and will be technically managed by TB Maritime.