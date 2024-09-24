2024 September 24 15:23

AD Ports records a 30 percent increase in vehicle volumes through Autoterminal Khalifa Port in H1 2024

AD Ports Group, the leading facilitator of global trade, logistics recorded a 30% surge in vehicle volumes through Autoterminal Khalifa Port in the first half of 2024, as it built new yard capacity in record time to accommodate a rise in automotive trade.

Reacting swiftly to the change in market demand, Autoterminal Khalifa Port has built 90,000 square meters of additional yard storage capacity – the equivalent of more than 12 soccer fields, to ensure business continuity for its customers and absorb the uptick in business, according to AD Ports's release.

The exceptional flexibility and adaptability of Autoterminal Khalifa Port, home to three of the world’s top five container shipping lines, MSC, COSCO and CMA CGM, has been a significant contributor to the rapid growth of AD Ports Group, which has tripled overall group revenue since 2021 through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth in business.