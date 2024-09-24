2024 September 24 14:23

The Port of Tallinn signs MoU with the U.S. company Protio for the production of e-fuels at Muuga Harbour

Protio, a U.S.-based producer of green metals and chemicals, and the Port of Tallinn have signed this memorandum to explore the possibilities of producing e-fuels. Protio plans to produce e-methanol, sustainable aviation fuel, and potentially e-NG at Muuga Harbour, according to the company's release.

According to Valdo Kalm, CEO of the Port of Tallinn, the memorandum of understanding between Protio and the Port of Tallinn is a significant step for the port in implementing its strategy to develop green energy in the industrial parks at Muuga and Paldiski South Harbour. For the Port of Tallinn, green energy production and storage is a clear new area for business and growth, while also bringing the port closer to achieving its sustainability goals. “Switching to alternative fuels for ships reduces greenhouse gases (GHGs), improves air quality, and helps protect the marine environment. The goal of the Port of Tallinn is to achieve climate neutrality and zero emissions from ships docked at the port by 2050. Increasing the availability of alternative fuels allows shipping to become more environmentally friendly and reduces the carbon footprint of ports,” said Kalm.

Shaun Kizewski, CEO of Protio, also expressed great enthusiasm for the joint project. “We are excited to take this step together with the Port of Tallinn, as it supports both companies’ vision for a sustainable future. We believe that Muuga Harbour is strategically located at a key junction for both domestic and international trade, making it an ideal location for our green fuel production. The favorable location of the port enhances its appeal to a wide range of international and regional clients who are seeking e-fuels as a solution for reducing carbon emissions,” Kizewski said.