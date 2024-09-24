2024 September 24 13:42

TotalEnergies to supply 200,000 tons per year of LNG to HD Hyundai Chemical until 2033

TotalEnergies announces the signing of a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with HD Hyundai Chemical for the delivery of 200,000 tons of LNG per year for 7 years starting from 2027, according to the company's release.

Thanks to this agreement, with prices indexed both to Brent and Henry Hub, TotalEnergies strengthens its long-term position in South Korea, the world’s third-largest LNG importing country. In Asia, LNG serves as a true transition energy, mitigating the intermittency of renewable energy sources and reducing emissions when it replaces coal in electricity generation.



TotalEnergies is the world’s third largest LNG player with a global portfolio of 44 Mt/y in 2023 thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The company benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, access to more than 20 Mt/y of regasification capacity in Europe, trading, and LNG bunkering. TotalEnergies’ ambition is to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to close to 50% by 2030, to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate methane emissions associated with the gas value chain, and to work with local partners to promote the transition from coal to natural gas.



TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.