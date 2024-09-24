2024 September 24 13:21

Shenzhen and Long Beach ports sign green framework

The Port of Long Beach, Shenzhen Port Group, Hutchison Ports YANTIAN (YANTIAN), South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) and the North American Representative Office of Shenzhen have signed a memorandum of cooperation to collaborate on decarbonizing ocean trade and inspire other similar efforts to build a green maritime economy around the Pacific Rim.

Representatives for the parties signed the memorandum in Shenzhen, China, on Sept. 22. It establishes a framework to support coordination of technical exchanges and programs, initiate shared efforts to deploy clean technologies, promote sustainable infrastructure development within the maritime industry and promote economic development prioritizing sustainability and public health.

Potential collaborations may include maritime technology demonstration projects, programs to attract cleaner oceangoing vessels – because vessels are a key contributor to emissions associated with international trade – and information exchanges conducted through virtual meetings and regional workshops.

The memorandum signed Sunday will also explore the possibility of a Sister Ports Agreement between the Port of Long Beach, the second-busiest seaport in the United States, which handled 8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2023, and YANTIAN, which is one of the world’s largest container terminals run by a single operator.

The Port of Long Beach is a global leader in green port initiatives and top-notch customer service, moving cargo with reliability, speed and efficiency. As the premier U.S. gateway for trans-Pacific trade, the Port handles trade valued at $200 billion annually and supports 2.6 million jobs across the United States, including 575,000 in Southern California.