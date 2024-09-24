2024 September 24 12:50

LR and Samsung Heavy Industries sign JDP for AiP for an ammonia-fuelled 9,300 TEU container vessel

Lloyd’s Register and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) have signed a joint development project (JDP) for approval in principle (AiP) for an ammonia-fuelled 9,300 TEU container vessel, according to LR's release.

The announcement was made on 19 September at Gastech 2024, taking place in Houston, USA.

Under the agreement, SHI will carry out the design for the ammonia-fuelled container vessel and Lloyd’s Register will provide the review of SHI deliverables and technical advice for further design development.

With the urgent need for sustainable fuel solutions in the maritime industry, this project will contribute to wider efforts aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime industry.

This AiP follows another recently awarded AiP to SHI and Amogy for an 88,000 cbm fuel cell-powered ammonia carrier, which uses ammonia cracking to create hydrogen for the fuel cell stored onboard.



