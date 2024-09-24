2024 September 24 11:40

Lloyd's Register has granted Samsung Heavy Industries AiP for the construction of a next-generation 174,000 cubic metre LNG carrier

Lloyd’s Register has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its new generation 174,000 cbm Liquified Natural Gas Carrier (LNGC), according to LR's release.

The announcement was made on 19 September at Gastech 2024, taking place in Houston, USA.

Under the agreement, SHI will carry out the design for the LNGC and Lloyd’s Register will provide the review of SHI deliverables and technical advice for further design development.

With global demand for LNG expected to increase between 25-50% by 2030 and the current vessel orderbook showing a record list of 270 LNG carriers on order - almost 40% of the existing fleet - facilitating the construction of new generation LNG carriers, along with the onward transportation of LNG, is crucial if the industry is to fulfil its supply demands.