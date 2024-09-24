2024 September 24 11:02

Hanwha Ocean partners with ABS to co-develop offshore solutions

Major South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean Co. said Monday it has signed a partnership with the American Bureau of Shipping to jointly develop advanced offshore technologies, according to Yonhap.

Under the agreement, signed during Gastech 2024, an international energy exhibition, in Houston, Texas, last week, the collaboration between Hanwha Ocean and ABS will focus on three key areas -- sustainability, digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) -- and operational technology for enhanced cybersecurity, according to Hanwha Ocean.

These efforts aim to drive innovation in green energy solutions, improve energy efficiency and accelerate the transition to cleaner offshore operations through the development of technologies, such as carbon capture, offshore wind integration, and the electrification and automation of offshore systems, it added.

Hanwha Ocean said it will offer safe, sustainable and cost-effective solutions for clients looking to develop low-cost, low-carbon oil fields.