2024 September 24 10:41

Royal Huisman commissions world’s largest sportfish yacht 'Special One'

Royal Huisman, the Dutch shipbuilder and specialist in high-performance sailing yachts, cruising yachts and luxury superyachts, has commissioned the sportfish yacht ‘Special One’ and will present it at the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show. Also known as Project 406, Royal Huisman calls the 52m aluminium-hulled newbuilding the largest and most luxurious sportfish yacht in the world. The new vessel is powered by 2 × MAN 20V175D-ML engines, each offering 4,400kW, according to MAN's release.

Benjamin Andres, Head of Sales, Four-Stroke Marine, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This is a very special superyacht from Royal Huisman, which celebrates its 140th anniversary this year and has perfected the art of building such vessels. It has been fascinating to be part of such a unique project and follow the Special One’s journey from early design drafts and engineering through successful sea trials in the North Sea. Seeing it unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show is another memorable moment and hopefully just the first of many appearances for our top, state-of-the-art, high-speed 175D engine at such a prestigious showcase.”

Florian Keiler, Head of High-Speed Sales, Four-Stroke Marine, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “The 175D engine is the perfect choice for the yacht segment for many reasons, especially due to its current status as the most powerful high-speed engine on the market with its recently extended output of 4,400 kW. Crucially for the Special One, the compactness of the 175D means that it can fit into the most restricted of engine rooms, while its environmental footprint and operating costs are unbeatably low due to its high fuel-efficiency and long service-intervals. Add to this the global PrimeServ aftersales network and the 175D really offers the complete package for the yacht segment.”