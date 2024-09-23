2024 September 23 17:06

Spliethoff Group acquires majority interest in ForestWave

ForestWave will join the Spliethoff Group as its seventh business unit per September 30th, according to Spliethoff's release. With this expansion, the number of vessels commercially operated by the Spliethoff Group has grown to a combined fleet of over 140 vessels. Group members Spliethoff and Sevenstar Yacht Transport and ForestWave have been successfully and closely working together for quite some time in the sea transportation of mainly bulk cargoes and yachts. This cooperation will now be intensified under the umbrella of the Spliethoff Group.

Spliethoff Group, with its head office in Amsterdam, has been a leading shipping company for over 100 years. With six business units – seven per September 30th – the Group offers a broad portfolio of specialised services in the field of worldwide ocean transportation. Versatility and flexibility are the hallmarks of the Spliethoff Group and its fleet of 117, soon 147, vessels, consisting of a diversity of ship-types ranging in size from 2,100 to 23,000 mt.

ForestWave, founded in 2003, is a fast-growing provider of maritime and offshore logistics services. The company, with its head office in the Netherlands and offices in the UK and Spain, operates a fleet of 30 multi-purpose vessels with loading capacities from 5,000 to 12,500 tdwt. ForestWave is active in short sea and worldwide ocean transportation, mainly in European waters and the Atlantic basin. The range of services includes chartering, ship management, project development and purchase and sale of vessels. The company serves various markets, such as bulk, forest products and offshore. ForestWave aims for a CO2-neutral operation in 2050.