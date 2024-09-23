2024 September 23 16:19

McDermott and BW Offshore announce collaboration to enable offshore blue ammonia production

McDermott and BW Offshore have entered into a collaboration to advance the technical and commercial viability of offshore blue ammonia production, according to McDermott's release. This strategic partnership aims to enable a viable pathway for offshore blue ammonia production, contributing to the global transition to low-carbon energy sources, and reinforcing both companies' commitment to sustainable energy practices.

The collaboration will leverage the combined expertise of McDermott and BW Offshore to advance the development of low carbon ammonia production aboard a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility. FPSOs have the potential to unlock multiple benefits for ammonia production, including advantages in environmental, health and safety, schedule certainty, and competitive levelized costs of ammonia.

BW Offshore will contribute its leading expertise in FPSO solutions and apply an innovative approach to offshore production facilities. Its commitment to advancing the energy transition through sustainable technologies makes it an ideal partner for this project.

McDermott brings extensive experience in engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) across the energy sector and will contribute its deep technical knowledge and project execution capabilities and leverage its global fabrication assets and modularized solutions.

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 35,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world.

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions to progress the future of energy, and has a fleet of three operating FPSOs and one in construction.