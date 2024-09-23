2024 September 23 15:56

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Bureau Veritas collaborate on advanced 3D model-based classification project

Bureau Veritas (BV), a global leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC), and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding (MSB), part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, have completed a Joint Development Project (JDP) to implement 3D model-based approvals, according to BV's release.

This collaboration marks Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's first application of a 3D classification approach, streamlining its design processes through digital innovation. BV presented the JDP completion letter to MSB during the 2024 Gastech conference in Houston.

The project has significantly enhanced the design approval process by replacing traditional 2D drawings with a detailed 3D digital mock-up from the designers. This new approach reduces the need for multiple 2D conversions, lightening the shipyard workload and accelerating the design process, while improving accuracy. The 3D model also functions as a dynamic database for calculations, helping to minimize errors and inconsistencies across design revisions.

The project is especially noteworthy due to its application to MSB’s complex vessel designs. This presents unique challenges, underscoring the importance of 3D model-based classification technology. The JDP has demonstrated the feasibility and benefits of using 3D models for direct classification reviews, enhancing efficiency and fostering better collaboration among all stakeholders, including shipyards, naval architects, engineers, shipowners, and classification societies.

In the initial phase, MSB transmitted 3D models to BV using the Open Class eXchange (OCX) format. BV reviewed these models and provided feedback through its collaborative platform, Veristar Project Management (VPM), with comments directly linked to the 3D model. This setup streamlines communication and the review processes. The solution includes a web-based platform for real-time exchange of 3D classification packages and comments, with detailed model analysis, and is compatible with various operating systems and is functional offline. VPM enhances this process with secure access, property rights management, and efficient comment handling, ensuring a structured review from submission to final approval.