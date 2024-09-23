2024 September 23 15:46

Kawasaki and CB&I sign an agreement for promoting commercial-use liquefied hydrogen supply chain

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (“Kawasaki”) and CB&I , a wholly owned unrestricted subsidiary of McDermott, announced the signing of a strategic agreement for promoting a commercial-use liquefied hydrogen supply chain and realizing a zero- carbon-emission society, according to Kawasaki's release.

The signing ceremony took place at Gastech Exhibition & Conference in Houston on September 18, 2024.

Both companies will use their specialized know-how to provide infrastructure that will enable commercial-scale international Liquefied Hydrogen supply chains in order to help achieve carbon- neutrality.

Under this agreement, the companies will provide infrastructure to advance the global realization of a sustainable energy economy and meet decarbonization targets. This collaboration will reduce Liquefied Hydrogen infrastructure costs and contribute to more widespread use of this clean and efficient energy source.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is general engineering manufacturer with over 125 years of experience manufacturing products spanning land, sea and air.

CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks, and terminals.

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry.