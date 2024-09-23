2024 September 23 13:30

Türkiye welcomes the arrival of its first-ever FPSO vessel

Türkiye has welcomed the arrival of its first-ever floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which is the same size as three standard football fields put together and will double the gas production from the country’s giant field in the Black Sea, once the unit kicks off its 20-year assignment in 2026, according to World - Energy.

Given the growing belief that natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) are a perfect fit to bridge the energy transition gap by addressing rising power demands alongside decarbonization trends, Türkiye made several strategic moves to shore up power supplies by acquiring a floating production unit (FPU) last year and inking a string of ten-year LNG deals recently with ExxonMobil, Shell, and TotalEnergies.

After setting off from Singapore in July 2024, the country’s new FPSO, acquired from BW Offshore and destined to be deployed at the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea for 20 years, reached Çanakkale onboard the Vanguard semi-submersible heavy transport vessel owned by Boskalis, a Dutch offshore services giant, following a 51-day journey. Upon the vessel’s arrival, Alparslan Bayraktar, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, inspected the central control room.

At the end of last month, BW Offshore confirmed the completion of the front-end engineering design (FEED) work and early engineering work related to the Sakarya redeployment project, which brought the firm an EBITDA contribution of about $7 million in the second quarter of 2024 with a further $10 million expected to be recognised in the third quarter. BW Offshore also emphasized that Sakarya was set to progress as a local-content-oriented project in Türkiye with limited scope for the company to provide further value-added services meeting its own return requirements.



Türkiye Petrolleri A.O. (TPAO) has confirmed that the FPSO will move to the gas field in the Black Sea for other preparations after the technical ones are completed in Çanakkale and the activation work in Filyos. The FPSO is scheduled to begin its job at the Sakarya gas field in 2026 approximately 170 kilometers offshore, as Türkiye’s production base at sea.

“The facility, which will process 10 million cubic meters of natural gas per day and transmit it to the grid, will double the production in the Sakarya gas field and meet the natural gas needs of an additional 4.4 million households on its own,” emphasized Bayraktar.

Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources explains that the country is set to produce enough natural gas for approximately 9 million households in 2026. Bayraktar further elaborates that the production base, which is around the size of three football fields or 300 meters long, 56 meters wide, and 58 meters high, will be fixed 20 meters below the seabed with 20 special anchors at the duty station.

Once online, approximately 140 personnel are expected to work at the FPSO, while 165 people in total, including the team on land, will work 24/7 in the operation stage. No name has been given to the unit yet, as suggestions are still being considered.

“Ultimately, we will evaluate these and present them to our President. We will send this facility off to its place of duty with a name befitting its size and magnificence,” underlined Bayraktar, who confirmed plans to undertake further exploration drilling activities in the Black Sea this year to boost gas production levels.

In addition, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources reveals that the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel will soon be sent to Somalia, adding: “Oruç Reis will conduct 3D seismic studies in a 15,000 square kilometer license area given to Turkish Petroleum.”