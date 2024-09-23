2024 September 23 12:58

Fujian Shipping Group signs contract for the construction of ＂2+2＂ 82,000-ton dual-fuel bulk carriers

Fujian Shipping Group successfully signed a contract with Jiangsu Haitong Offshore Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. for the construction of "2+2" 82,000-ton dual-fuel bulk carriers, according to Xinde Marine News.

These vessels, equipped with advanced methanol dual-fuel technology, optimized hull design, and upgraded main engines, offer superior cargo capacity, enhanced transport efficiency, and versatility, all while contributing to energy savings and emissions reduction, aligning with the "dual-carbon" goals.

As Fujian Shipping Group continues to phase out aging tonnage and expand its fleet with larger, smarter, and greener vessels, this new project demonstrates the company’s determination to pursue fleet modernization and sustainable growth. The contract for the "2+2" bulk carriers comes after Fujian Shipping Group’s recent investment in two 64,000-ton vessels, further cementing its leadership in driving fleet transformation.