2024 September 23 10:43

ABS approves new FLNG design from Wison

A new design for a 268-meter floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility from Wison New Energies received approval in principle (AIP) from ABS.

The unit is designed to perform offshore and at-shore with an expected production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.



ABS is the world leader in classifying floating production units. With offshore expertise and innovation spanning more than 70 years, ABS provides expert guidance and assesses new and evolving solutions to help safely manage assets for sustainable offshore operations.