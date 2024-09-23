2024 September 23 10:23

Methane Abatement Group adds BP, CMA CGM and GT

Energy giant BP’s maritime arm BP Shipping, shipping company CMA CGM, and LNG containment technology expert GTT have joined the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII), according to MAMII's release.

The three new members bring MAMII’s membership to 23, which includes Lloyd’s Register, JP Morgan, MSC, NYK Lines, Shell and others.

Led by Safetytech Accelerator since 2022, MAMII was established to address methane emissions from ships using LNG as fuel. The initiative unites industry leaders, tech innovators, and maritime stakeholders, to advance technologies that monitor, measure and mitigate methane emissions.

The announcement was made in Houston at industry conference Gastech 2024, during celebrations of MAMII’s second anniversary.



Earlier in 2024, MAMII released a report that sounded the alarm on the critical need for universal methane measurement standards and regulatory frameworks. The group warned that such standards are needed to speed up the adoption of technologies that cut methane emissions from ships.

MAMII has recently identified technologies which can be used to tackle methane slip via feasibility studies. It is now organising trials and accelerating the most promising solutions for detecting and abating methane emissions.



The Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII), is run by Safetytech Accelerator. It brings together industry leaders, technology innovators, and maritime stakeholders. All of which to advance technologies for monitoring, measuring, and mitigating methane emissions in the maritime sector. MAMII’s mission is anchored in collaboration and innovation. It aims to pave the way for a more sustainable future for maritime operations.

Safetytech Accelerator, established by Lloyd’s Register, is the first fully dedicated technology accelerator focused on advancing innovation in safety critical industries.

The CMA CGM Group is a global leader in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions. CMA CGM is also diversifying into the media sector. As the third-largest global container shipping company in terms of capacity, CMA CGM serves over 400 ports across five continents, supported by a fleet of more than 620 vessels. Through its subsidiary, CEVA Logistics, the Group is one of the top five global logistics players, managing over 11 million square meters of warehouse space worldwide.



CMA Media, a subsidiary of CMA CGM and the third-largest private media group in France, includes RMC-BFM and a press division that brings together renowned titles such as La Provence, Corse Matin, La Tribune, and La Tribune Dimanche. Operating in 160 countries, the Group employs 160,000 people globally, including 20,000 in France, with nearly 6,000 based in Marseille, where its headquarters are located.



GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers.