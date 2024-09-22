2024 September 22 15:10

GRSE secures $54 million German order for four additional multi-purpose cargo ships

The vessels will be 120 meters long and 17 meters broad, with a cargo capacity of 7,500 tonnes eac

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) said on Wednesday (September 18) that it has received a $54 million order from Germany-based Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co. to construct and deliver four more multi-purpose boats, India Shipping News reports.



The vessels will be planned, manufactured, and delivered over the course of 33 months from the original contract signing date. The transaction does not entail any related party transactions.



Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers inked a deal in June 2024 with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co to build and deliver four multi-purpose cargo boats. The contract is valued around $54 million, and the order will be fulfilled in 33 months.



Schiffsmakler und Reederei GmbH and Co. KG to build and deliver four multi-purpose vessels, with the option of building another four ships in the near future.



The vessels will be 120 meters long and 17 meters broad, with a cargo capacity of 7,500 tonnes each. Each vessel will have a single cargo hold for bulk, general, and project cargoes, with the option of transporting containers on hatch covers. Furthermore, the ships have been specifically designed to transport many enormous windmill blades on deck.



This takes the total contract value to around $108 million for the design and construction of eight 7,500 DWT multipurpose vessels.