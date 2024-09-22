2024 September 22 13:48

Hanwha unveils carbon-free gas carrier amid tougher rules

The South Korean shipbuilder plans to design a carrier propelled by hydrogen fuel cells and batteries



Hanwha Ocean Co., South Korea’s third-largest shipbuilder, has introduced a carbon-free gas carrier to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly vessels that comply with stricter global emissions regulations, Korea Economic Daily reports



Hanwha Ocean said on Friday it unveiled a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier powered by electric propulsion built around an ammonia gas turbine at Gastech 2024, the world’s largest energy conference held in Houston. The carrier is propelled by the co-firing of LNG and electricity.



The shipbuilder of Korea’s chemicals-to-defense conglomerate Hanwha Group plans to design the vessel to be powered by hydrogen fuel cells and batteries.



The move comes as the global shipping regulatory body International Maritime Organization strives to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan unveiled a plan to develop a zero-emissions gas carrier powered by alternative fuels at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, back in January.

Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., also introduced a plan to commercialize autonomous vessels at Gastech 2024. Hanwha Engine Co., the group’s ship engine manufacturer, is set to provide a function that detects engine abnormalities and informs users when parts need replacing. Hanwha Power Systems Co., the conglomerate’s energy equipment and marine solutions provider, introduced a system that replaces fossil-fuel engines with ammonia gas turbines.