2024 September 22 12:34

Hengli Group places order with own shipyard for four VLCCs

Hengli Heavy Industry has secured four 306,000 dwt VLCCs order from its parent company Hengli Group. The new vessels are expected to be delivered between 2026 and 2027, Seatrade Maritime reported.



Hengli Group ordered a pair of 306,000 dwt VLCCs at Hengli Heavy Industry in 2023 which have since been resold to Dynacom Tankers. The four new vessels are the second VLCC order Hengli Group has placed at its own shipyard.



Earlier this year, Hengli Group announced the plan to invest $1.27 billion in Hengli Heavy Industry’s expansion to further improve its production capacity of VLCC, VLGC, and other large-size and high value-added vessels.



Hengli Group currently owns a fleet of 12 bulk carriers.