2024 September 21 15:46

Norwegian Cruise Line unveils its next cutting-edge vessel – the all-new Norwegian Luna

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, unveiled and opened for sale the next evolution of its Prima Plus Class, the all-new Norwegian Luna. Marking the Company’s 21st ship in its cutting-edge fleet, Norwegian Luna opened for sale on Sept 18 for guests to choose from a variety of fun-in-the-sun voyages sailing roundtrip from Miami beginning April 4, 2026 through November 2026. Norwegian Luna will kick off its inaugural Caribbean season with two western itineraries to Roatan Island, Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Harvest Caye, Belize, the Brand's resort-style destination. The ship will then sail seven-day cruises with calls to the beautiful Eastern Caribbean destinations of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's private island in the Bahamas, which will feature a brand-new pier by late 2025.



At 1,056 feet long, 156,300 gross tons, and accommodating approximately 3,550 guests at double occupancy, Norwegian Luna will boast an overall 10 percent size and capacity increase from Prima Class ships, Norwegian Prima® and Norwegian Viva®. Norwegian Luna will be designed as a twin sister-ship to Norwegian Aqua, the Company's latest new vessel due for delivery in March 2025. Both ships are currently being built by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, with interior designs across the ship created by world-class architects AD Associates, Piero Lissoni, Rockwell Group, SMC Design, and Studio Dado.



David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line commented: "Inspired by the relationship between the moon and the tides of the ocean, we are excited to introduce Norwegian Luna as the vessel that perfectly complements her sister ship, Norwegian Aqua," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "The debut of Norwegian Luna truly showcases our ongoing commitment to providing guests more of what they enjoy and value - a brand-new ship with the latest, innovative offerings sailing to the beautiful, tropical destinations of the Caribbean. It's important to give our guests more to see, more to do, more to enjoy on board and ultimately more out of their cruise vacation. We can't wait for them to experience Norwegian Luna!"



Norwegian Luna's hull art will showcase a vibrant dreamscape by ELLE, the highly acclaimed street artist from Napa, Calif., who has partnered with popular brand names such as Nike, Reebok and Ralph Lauren. Entitled 'La Luna,' the artwork is a visual exploration of humanity's deep-rooted connection with the celestial forces in space as human beings are intrinsically linked to the ebb and flow of the moon. 'La Luna' will display proudly on the bow of the ship, leading guests on an extraordinary voyage and an epic journey of discovery.



Mirroring the upscale design and structure of Norwegian Aqua, Norwegian Luna will thrill and exhilarate guests with the NCL exclusive Aqua Slidecoaster, a first-of-its-kind hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide that will debut next year on Norwegian Aqua and become the longest and fastest slides at sea.

Complete with exhilarating dual slides and a magnetic lift that propels adventurous guests through two different courses, this attraction will feature three stories of exciting twists and turns around the ship's funnel. Norwegian Luna will also feature a digital sports complex, the Glow Court, offering a variety of interactive guest activities by day and then transforming into a nightclub in the evening. Guests will also be able to continue to enjoy some of their favorite onboard experiences aboard Norwegian Luna, including The Drop, NCL's 10-story free-fall slide, and the Stadium, an outdoor space offering complimentary activities.