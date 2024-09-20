2024 September 20 16:59

Valenciaport handled 6.3 million tonnes of goods in August 2024

The traffic data reflected in the Port Authority’s Statistical Bulletin for the month of August show an upturn in Spanish exports from Valenciaport. The type of goods that have led to this increase have been both containerised (+18.85%) and non-containerised and bulk (+4.73%). Of the goods exported in containers, of note are wood and corks, which have grown by +85%, beverages (+25%) and foodstuffs (+23.7%). Of the non-containerised goods, the increases in non-metallic minerals (gypsum, clays and kaolin) of +307%, in fertilisers (+24.7%) and in bulk beverages (+10%) stand out.

However, despite this one-off increase, the balance of the last twelve months reflects stable figures with respect to the previous year (in the last year there has been an accumulated decrease of -0.65%) and a slight increase so far this year (from January to August they have grown by +1.38%).

For the last 12 months, the APV Bulletin shows a growth of +6.76% in tonnage traffic and +11.58% in containers. Although goods in transit (containers that stay in a port, but whose final destination is another port area) partly explain the growth of traffic in the Valencian docks, the increase in trade relations with its main partners is also behind it.

Valenciaport continues to have China, the United States, Italy and Turkey as its main countries of reference for the exchange of goods. So far this year it has exchanged more than 16 million tonnes with them (5.29 with China; 4.63 with Italy; 3.63 with the United States and 2.93 with Turkey) but the role of distribution centre for import/export traffic and transhipments on a global level that the Valencian port is taking on has meant that exchanges with countries such as Greece and Saudi Arabia have increased by +61.77% and +50.39%, respectively.

The Red Sea, the Baltic countries and the Mediterranean countries show the greatest growth in the first eight months of the year. Between January and August, the volume of containers exchanged between the Valencian docks and the main ports of the Red Sea grew by +65.36%; with the Baltic countries, by +59.71% and with the Mediterranean countries, by +34.32%. Overall, and in the first eight months of 2024, 53,911,681 tonnes of goods have passed through the terminals managed by the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) (5.67% more than the previous year). Of these, 4,164,803 were bulk cargo; 10,367,803 non-containerised general cargo and 39,379,075 containerised cargo.