  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 September 20 16:25

    Damen Shipyards to build vessels for stock in the UAE as offshore and dredging activity accelerates in the Arabian Gulf

    Damen Shipyards has started a construction programme of three shallow draft multipurpose support vessels at Albwardy Damen in the UAE, in anticipation of an increase in offshore and dredging activity, according to the company's release.

    The vessels are proven Damen models, ideal for the operating conditions in the region including shallow waters.  

    This initial programme will be comprised of a 27-metre Multi Cat 2712 for delivery in November 2025, a 33-metre Multi Cat 3313 SD (shallow draft) for delivery in December 2025, and a 27-metre Shoalbuster 2711 for delivery in February 2026. 

    All three types are highly versatile workboats capable of undertaking a wide range of support activities including dredging and offshore installation and maintenance, two of the main areas of anticipated growth.  All the vessels are more than capable of undertaking anchor handling, buoy handling, dredging support, general port maintenance, plough dredging, and towing / pushing. The vessels are fully prepared to be certified according to IMO Tier III emission regulations.  

    The Shoalbuster class is particularly well adapted for operations in shallow waters and the Shoalbuster 2711 is a mid-range model that comes fully equipped for towage together with 41-tonnes of bollard pull, waterfall winch and deck crane as standard. With a draught of just 3.0 metres it is well-suited for offshore and shallow draft works. For ultra-shallow waters, the Multi Cat 3313 SD is unbeatable with a draught of just 2.2 metres, and its 200 m2 of deck space makes it ideal for anchor, hose handling and carrying equipment and containers. The Multi Cat 2712 is a fully equipped mid-size Multi Cat capable of being deployed for all types of activities with 30+ tonnes of bollard pull. 

Другие новости по темам: Damen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 September 20

18:00 ORLEN and bp sign oil supply contract
17:26 MOL invests in HIF Global, a U.S.-based company of e-Fuels
16:59 Valenciaport handled 6.3 million tonnes of goods in August 2024
16:25 Damen Shipyards to build vessels for stock in the UAE as offshore and dredging activity accelerates in the Arabian Gulf
15:44 Korean Register and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries engage in joint development of enhanced ammonia fuel supply system through risk assessment
15:04 Saudi Arabia sees 14.6% rise in container traffic in 2023: GASTAT
14:38 TotalEnergies to supply 1.25 million tons of LNG per year to CNOOC until 2034
14:29 Technip Energies and KBR selected for a major LNG project by Lake Charles LNG
13:58 Wartsila Gas Solutions reliquefaction system to improve Excelerate Energy’s FSRU operations with retrofit project
13:29 GTT secures an order for the tank design for the world’s six largest ethane carriers
12:20 ClassNK awards a Notation for the Safe Transportation of BEVs to car carrier “TEXAS HIGHWAY”
11:40 Lloyd’s Register, MSC, SDARI and MAN-ES agree continuation of collaboration for ammonia dual-fuel container ship
11:09 Decreasing trend in detected oil spills in the Baltic Sea continues
10:35 Korean Register grants AiP to Samsung Heavy Industries for 9,300 TEU ammonia-fueled container ship
10:09 Indian ports shows hiking freight rates by nearly 70% in August
09:44 Panama Canal estimates to reach $3.5 bln in profit in fiscal year 2024

2024 September 19

18:00 The Rotterdam-Singapore Green and Digital Shipping Corridor aims to reduce emissions from large container vessels by at least 20% by 2030
17:23 Grimaldi and Minoan Lines consortium acquires majority stake in Heraklion Port for €80mln
17:01 US files US$ 100m lawsuit against Dali owner and operator
16:41 Hanwha announces tender offer for Dyna-Mac Holdings shares
16:08 Rolls-Royce agrees to sell Naval Propulsors & Handling business to Fairbanks Morse Defense
15:56 Liquefied CO2 cargo containment system earns ABS approval
15:32 Babcock’s LGE business granted Approval in Principle for ammonia release recovery system
14:53 Wartsila and Chevron Shipping partner to lower methane emissions on LNG carriers
14:23 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 16% to 960,597 TEU in August 2024
13:52 ABS approves IMODCO’s New Energy Terminals for offshore ammonia transfers
13:24 First digital shipyard project at Onego Shipyard is ready for equipment commissioning
13:11 Sweden's first OPS for cruise ships inaugurated in Stockholm
12:40 AtoB@C Shipping takes delivery of Aquamar
12:01 Konecranes wins order for 5 advanced hybrid RTGs from Taiwan terminal
11:38 NYK launches a brand "HULL NUMBER ZERO" for the Group's Technology Solutions Integration
11:05 MOL receives approval in principle from DNV for an 80,000m3 capacity liquefied hydrogen carrier
10:47 Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering shipyard opts again for Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems
10:02 NYK and Oono Development sign MoU to commercialize ship recycling business

2024 September 18

18:00 IUMI reports sustained improvement for cargo insurance market
17:35 TotalEnergies will supply 1.1 million tons per year to BOTAŞ for 10 years
17:06 PaxOcean announces the signing of a newbuilding contract with Greek shipowner
16:41 CB&I and Hanwha Ocean receive approval for cargo containment system and ship design for liquid hydrogen carriers from DNV
16:13 DNV awards AiP for HD Hyundai’s onboard carbon capture and storage system retrofit design
15:56 MOL, GCMD and Yara Clean Ammonia succeeds ammonia STS trial in Australia port
15:24 ClassNK issues Approval in Principle for large liquefied CO2 carriers of 50,000 m³ and 23,000 m³
14:45 Orkla Suomi, Scandic Trans and Viking Line launch the Baltic Sea’s first green freight corridor
14:29 LR awards Approval in Principle to Seaspan Corporation for a next generation feeder with ammonia-powered propulsion
13:50 X-Press Feeders took a risk by deciding to order vessels with dual-fuel methanol propulsion before discussing with customers in 2021
13:20 Drewry launches new Intra-Asia Container Index
12:40 SeaBubbles launches new flying boat model
12:20 BC Ferries purchases the first five of seven new ships
11:50 Sea-Intelligence conducts an extensive overview of the new alliance structure in 2025
11:10 Bureau Veritas grants AiP for PONANT’s low-carbon, wind-assisted passenger vessel design
10:40 ABS signs MOU with HD KSOE to advance zero-carbon ships
10:00 Ascenz Marorka to equip Gazocean’s entire LNG carrier fleet with its Smart Shipping solution

2024 September 17

18:00 Boskalis installed the Gallaf GE Central Processing Platform topside at the Al Shaheen field offshore Qatar
17:20 Venture Global secures 1 million tonnes per annum of LNG regasification capacity at the new Alexandroupolis LNG receiving terminal in Greece for five years
17:06 Seapeak becomes first shipping company to join UN oil and gas methane patrnership
16:42 Equinor's FPSO is moored on the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea
16:10 Svitzer places order to build the world’s first battery electric methanol tug
15:46 NORDEN enters into biofuel arrangement with BHP
15:13 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “V-MO” developed by Asahi Kasei Engineering
14:40 MAN PrimeServ signs two-year Service Cooperation Agreement with COSCO
14:22 The UAE Maritime Administration takes decision to ban OCEANEXL FZC from bunker trading
13:42 World Shipping Council appoints Tamekia Flack as Director of U.S. Government Relations
13:22 Centus Marine and Strategic Marine introduce Malaysia’s first hybrid crew boat
12:41 Wartsila reports CO2 emission reductions equivalent to annual emissions of 17,000 cars with Fit4Power solution
12:01 Alfa Laval secures major order for ballast water management system replacements
11:30 Aramco announces agreements with key Chinese partners
11:10 INTERCARGO submits proposals to IMO calling for revision of Carbon Intensity Indicator at MEPC 82
10:51 Shipbuilder Harland & Wolff files for bankruptcy
10:44 DNV awards AiP to HD KSOE’s hydrogen system for liquefied hydrogen carrier
10:14 Typhoon Bebinca suspends bunker deliveries in Chinese ports
09:45 European LNG import terminals are used less as demand drops