2024 September 20 15:44

Korean Register and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries engage in joint development of enhanced ammonia fuel supply system through risk assessment

At GASTECH 2024 in Houston, KR (Korean Register) announced on September 17 that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) to develop an enhanced ammonia fuel supply system, according to KR's release.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has established a target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. In line with this regulatory goal, there is a global acceleration in the development of alternative fuel technologies.

Ammonia is emerging as a promising alternative fuel due to its sustainable advantages, including ease of storage and transportation, and avoidance of the emission of carbon and sulfur compounds.

This agreement represents a collaborative effort between HD HHI and KR to advance the development of an ammonia fuel supply system. HD HHI will design key system configurations to integrate ammonia fuel into ammonia carriers. KR will conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of the system and grant an Approval in Principle (AiP).



