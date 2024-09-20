2024 September 20 15:04

Saudi Arabia sees 14.6% rise in container traffic in 2023: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s ports saw a 14.6 percent increase in both inbound and outbound container traffic in 2023 compared to the previous year, official data showed.

According to the General Authority for Statistics, inbound container traffic at the Kingdom’s ports reached 3.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units in 2023, while outbound traffic totaled 2.2 million TEUs.

The report revealed that the quantity of outbound cargo amounted to 203.5 million tonnes in 2023, a strong indication of the Kingdom’s rising exports. King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu handled the largest volume of outbound cargo, totaling 89.8 million tonnes.

Boosting exports, particularly non-oil goods, is crucial for Saudi Arabia as it continues its economic diversification efforts aimed at reducing its dependency on oil revenues.

The quantity of inbound cargo reached 105.1 million tonnes in 2023, with Jeddah Islamic Port managing the largest share, handling 38.9 million tonnes of imports.

GASTAT also noted a 33.8 percent rise in ship traffic at Saudi ports in 2023 compared to the previous year.

“The total ship traffic at Saudi ports was 19,082 ships. King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu had the highest ship traffic, with 6,538 ships, followed by Jeddah Islamic Port with 4,411 ships, and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam with 2,516 ships,” stated GASTAT.

Total cargo handled at the Kingdom’s ports in 2023 amounted to 334 million tonnes, with 121.3 million tonnes of unloaded cargo and 213 million tonnes of loaded cargo.

Jeddah Islamic Port recorded the highest unloaded cargo volume at 38.9 million tonnes, while King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu had the highest loaded cargo volume at 89.8 million tonnes.

Passenger traffic at the Kingdom’s ports also rose by 11.5 percent in 2023, with over 1 million travelers arriving and departing. Jazan Port handled the largest number of passengers, totaling 484,598.

The report highlighted that the number of cranes at Saudi ports reached 989 in 2023, and the total area of the Kingdom’s ports covered 104 sq. km, with Ras Al Khair Port being the largest at 23 sq. km.