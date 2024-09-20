2024 September 20 14:29

Technip Energies and KBR selected for a major LNG project by Lake Charles LNG

The KTJV joint venture between Technip Energies and KBR has been selected for a major Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication and Construction (EPFC) project by Lake Charles LNG, according to the company's release. Subject to Lake Charles LNG making a final investment decision to proceed with this project, this project will convert the existing Lake Charles LNG import and regasification terminal, located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on the United States Gulf Coast, into an LNG export terminal. When the conversion is complete, the liquefaction terminal will be among the largest LNG terminals in the United States.

The award covers a new 16.45 Mtpa LNG export facility, including three 5.5 Mtpa modular LNG trains, brownfield modification to LNG storage, along with procurement, transportation, fabrication, installation, commissioning, and startup of the terminal.

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust Project Delivery model supported by an extensive Technology, Products and Services offering.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.