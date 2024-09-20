2024 September 20 13:58

Wartsila Gas Solutions reliquefaction system to improve Excelerate Energy’s FSRU operations with retrofit project

Wartsila Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wartsila, will supply reliquefaction systems for retrofit installation onboard floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) owned by Excelerate Energy, the world’s largest FSRU operator. The retrofit project will improve the environmental footprint of Excelerate Energy’s FSRU operations. The order is expected to be booked by Wartsila latest in Q4 2024, according to the company's release.

The system to be delivered is Wartsila Gas Solutions Compact Reliq Double units, which is based on the reversed Brayton cycle technology. It is designed to reliquefy boil-off gas and return them back to the cargo tanks, thus eliminating emissions and saving cargo at the same time. The system is also fitted with the latest technology and applications to minimize maintenance and operational costs for the operator.



Delivery of the Wartsila equipment is scheduled to begin in early 2026.