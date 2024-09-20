2024 September 20 12:20

ClassNK awards a Notation for the Safe Transportation of BEVs to car carrier “TEXAS HIGHWAY”

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) announced that “TEXAS HIGHWAY,” a car carrier currently under its operation, has been given a notation from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK). This notation means that additional fire-fighting measures have been implemented for the ocean transportation of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), according to “K” LINE's release.

“K” LINE has developed and implemented a car firefighting manual for all vessels, which also applies to BEVs. This notation was given in response to this and other initiatives towards improvements in safety during transport. “K” LINE plans to obtaining and apply some notations for other vessels operated by it. “K” LINE will continue to further improve measures against fires and work for greater safety in navigation and cargo operations.