2024 September 20 11:40

Lloyd’s Register, MSC, SDARI and MAN-ES agree continuation of collaboration for ammonia dual-fuel container ship

Lloyd’s Register (LR), Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) and MAN Energy Solutions (MAN-ES) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which now includes the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), to enhance the design for the ammonia dual-fuel operation of an 8200 TEU container ship, according to LR's release.

The MOU was signed at LR’s Container Ship Forum at SMM in Hamburg on 5 September.

The agreement is a continuation of a joint development project, which started in May 2023, aimed to further develop the technical and operational feasibility of ammonia fuel for the 8200 TEU SDARI design under construction in China.

This second phase looks to adopt the upcoming interim guidelines from the IMO for ammonia as fuel, due later this month, to enhance and mature the design.

Under the first MOU, a technical specification and the associated design documents were developed for an ammonia fuel variant of SDARI’s twin island 8200 TEU container ship design, a process that was augmented by a rigorous multi-stakeholder Risk Based Certification approach, covering all elements of the design and intended operational profile of the vessel.

For this next project phase, SDARI will prepare the consolidated specifications and design documentation of the ammonia dual-fuel variant, while LR and LISCR will verify that the design conforms with safety standards and rules relating to the usage of ammonia as a marine fuel. MAN-ES have delivered data for SDARI to carry out design of the engine room and ammonia fuel supply and emission abatement systems.



