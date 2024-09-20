2024 September 20 10:35

Korean Register grants AiP to Samsung Heavy Industries for 9,300 TEU ammonia-fueled container ship

At GASTECH 2024, KR (Korean Register) announced that it has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for their “9,300 TEU Ammonia-Fueled Container Ship”.

The development of this 9,300 TEU ammonia-fueled container vessel marks a key step in advancing ammonia fueled propulsion technology, according to the company's release.

SHI have developed an entirely new structural layout and the vessel’s design which includes specialized fuel tanks, fuel supply systems, ventilation, and gas detection systems, incorporating the unique properties of ammonia fuel.

KR verified this newly developed vessel’s design and ammonia fuel system, ensuring compliance with classification rules and international regulations, and granted AiP after confirming the integrity and safety of the entire system.

LEE Hyungchul, Chairman and CEO of KR, said: "This joint development is a significant step toward the commercialization of large ammonia-fueled container ships. KR will continue to provide technical support for the innovations in decarbonization solutions."

JANG Haeki, Executive Vice President and CTO of SHI, said: "Our 9,300 TEU ammonia-fueled container ship incorporates the leading eco-friendly technologies of SHI. We will continue to accelerate the development of carbon-neutral solutions to secure our competitive edge in the next-generation ship market."