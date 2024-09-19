2024 September 19 15:56

Liquefied CO2 cargo containment system earns ABS approval

ABS granted an approval in principle (AIP) to HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) for its design of a liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier. Presented at Gastech 2024, the AIP represented the culmination of a joint development project between ABS and HMD, according to ABS's release.

HMD developed a cargo containment system optimized for a 35,000 cbm LCO2 carrier using new cargo tank materials. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements for liquefied gas carriers.

“Capturing and transporting carbon are key components in the carbon value chain for the global energy transition. ABS understands that these efforts require collaboration, and we are delighted to work with innovators like HMD to advance containment technologies for LCO2,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“The response to climate change will be a new opportunity for the shipbuilding industry. Through this development of liquefied CO2 carrier, we will further enhance our competitiveness in the future eco-friendly shipbuilding market that leads carbon neutrality. In particular, through this project, our company has acquired all the lineups required by the market, from 7.5K cbm to 35K cbm and satisfying various design requirements,” said Dong-Jin Lee, Head of Initial Design Division at HMD.

ABS is the world’s premier classification society for gas carriers with more than 50 years of experience, and ABS is leading the maritime industry in comprehensive decarbonization and sustainability solutions.