2024 September 19 15:32

Babcock’s LGE business granted Approval in Principle for ammonia release recovery system

Babcock’s LGE business, the world leader in liquefied gas solutions, has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Classification Society Lloyd’s Register for its ammonia release recovery system – ecoVARSTM.

The AiP was awarded to LGE business during Gastech 2024 in Houston.

ecoVARSTM can be seamlessly integrated with ecoFGSS-FLEX – LGE’s ammonia fuel gas supply system – and the cargo handling system, to allow up to 90% recovery of ammonia releases to return back to the fuel storage tank. This provides great safety, plus economic and environmental benefits.

ecoFGSS-FLEX is based on Babcock’s well-established (45 systems currently on order and/or in service) ecoFGSS LPG fuel gas system which, when combined with ecoVARSTM, provides the marine industry with a low-risk and safety focused solution for using ammonia as a fuel.