First digital shipyard project at Onego Shipyard is ready for equipment commissioning
The new digital shipbuilding complex is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024
The launch of the new shipbuilding complex will allow the introduction of digital support for shipbuilding, robotization and automation of all processes, will nearly double labor productivity increasing the number of newbuildings from 3 to 10 units annually. This will also help create 500 new jobs.
Previously, PortNews has reported that an investment project was launched in 2019 to create the first digital shipyard in Russia at OSSZ. Since the start of the project phase one, Russia has invested more than RUB 5 billion. For the second stage, Rosmorrechflot has allocated RUB 2 billion from the Russian government’s reserve fund.
Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (ONEGO Shipyard, OSSZ) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business.
OSSZ is experienced in building 5500-dwt dry cargo ships, dredgers, dredging and reclamation crafts. There are 10 ships under construction as of now at the shipyad. 7 of them under order placed by Rosmorport. For the first time, the enterprise is building two shallow-draft icebreakers of Project 22740M: a keel-laying ceremony for the lead vessel was held in May 2023, for the second icebreaking ship, in November 2023.