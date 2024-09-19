2024 September 19 14:53

Wartsila and Chevron Shipping partner to lower methane emissions on LNG carriers

Technology group Wartsila, in partnership with Chevron Shipping Company LLC plans to convert one engine on six of Chevron Transport Corporation Ltd.’s LNG carriers from dual-fuel (DF) to spark gas (SG) operation. The conversions are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by lowering methane slip in support of Chevron Shipping’s broader efforts to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations. This marine industry first was made possible after two years of collaboration between the companies. The order for the first two vessels was booked by Wartsila in Q3 2024.

Wartsila’s 50DF to SG conversion project is designed to modify the engines in service to operate as SG, using spark ignition versus diesel pilot fuel to initiate combustion. This enables a more optimised combustion process, thereby reducing the methane slip and improving efficiency.

This new technology complements Wärtsilä's extensive portfolio of solutions aimed at reducing methane emissions from vessels.