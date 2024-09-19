  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 September 19 14:23

    Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 16% to 960,597 TEU in August 2024

    The Port of Los Angeles handled a near-record 960,597 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in August, a 16% increase over the previous year. It was the busiest non-pandemic month ever at the Port.
     
    Eight months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles is 17% ahead of its 2023 pace, already moving nearly 1 million more containers than last year.
     
    August 2024 loaded imports landed at 509,363 TEUs, an 18% increase compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 121,744 TEUs, a slight drop of 3% compared to 2023. The Port processed 329,491 empty containers, a 22% jump compared to 2023.
     
    Overall, the Port has moved 6,631,688 TEUs the first eight months of 2024, a 17% increase over the 2023 mark.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Los Angeles  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 September 19

18:00 The Rotterdam-Singapore Green and Digital Shipping Corridor aims to reduce emissions from large container vessels by at least 20% by 2030
17:23 Grimaldi and Minoan Lines consortium acquires majority stake in Heraklion Port for €80mln
17:01 US files US$ 100m lawsuit against Dali owner and operator
16:41 Hanwha announces tender offer for Dyna-Mac Holdings shares
16:08 Rolls-Royce agrees to sell Naval Propulsors & Handling business to Fairbanks Morse Defense
15:56 Liquefied CO2 cargo containment system earns ABS approval
15:32 Babcock’s LGE business granted Approval in Principle for ammonia release recovery system
14:53 Wartsila and Chevron Shipping partner to lower methane emissions on LNG carriers
14:23 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 16% to 960,597 TEU in August 2024
13:52 ABS approves IMODCO’s New Energy Terminals for offshore ammonia transfers
13:24 First digital shipyard project at Onego Shipyard is ready for equipment commissioning
13:11 Sweden's first OPS for cruise ships inaugurated in Stockholm
12:40 AtoB@C Shipping takes delivery of Aquamar
12:01 Konecranes wins order for 5 advanced hybrid RTGs from Taiwan terminal
11:38 NYK launches a brand "HULL NUMBER ZERO" for the Group's Technology Solutions Integration
11:05 MOL receives approval in principle from DNV for an 80,000m3 capacity liquefied hydrogen carrier
10:47 Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering shipyard opts again for Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems
10:02 NYK and Oono Development sign MoU to commercialize ship recycling business

2024 September 18

18:00 IUMI reports sustained improvement for cargo insurance market
17:35 TotalEnergies will supply 1.1 million tons per year to BOTAŞ for 10 years
17:06 PaxOcean announces the signing of a newbuilding contract with Greek shipowner
16:41 CB&I and Hanwha Ocean receive approval for cargo containment system and ship design for liquid hydrogen carriers from DNV
16:13 DNV awards AiP for HD Hyundai’s onboard carbon capture and storage system retrofit design
15:56 MOL, GCMD and Yara Clean Ammonia succeeds ammonia STS trial in Australia port
15:24 ClassNK issues Approval in Principle for large liquefied CO2 carriers of 50,000 m³ and 23,000 m³
14:45 Orkla Suomi, Scandic Trans and Viking Line launch the Baltic Sea’s first green freight corridor
14:29 LR awards Approval in Principle to Seaspan Corporation for a next generation feeder with ammonia-powered propulsion
13:50 X-Press Feeders took a risk by deciding to order vessels with dual-fuel methanol propulsion before discussing with customers in 2021
13:20 Drewry launches new Intra-Asia Container Index
12:40 SeaBubbles launches new flying boat model
12:20 BC Ferries purchases the first five of seven new ships
11:50 Sea-Intelligence conducts an extensive overview of the new alliance structure in 2025
11:10 Bureau Veritas grants AiP for PONANT’s low-carbon, wind-assisted passenger vessel design
10:40 ABS signs MOU with HD KSOE to advance zero-carbon ships
10:00 Ascenz Marorka to equip Gazocean’s entire LNG carrier fleet with its Smart Shipping solution

2024 September 17

18:00 Boskalis installed the Gallaf GE Central Processing Platform topside at the Al Shaheen field offshore Qatar
17:20 Venture Global secures 1 million tonnes per annum of LNG regasification capacity at the new Alexandroupolis LNG receiving terminal in Greece for five years
17:06 Seapeak becomes first shipping company to join UN oil and gas methane patrnership
16:42 Equinor's FPSO is moored on the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea
16:10 Svitzer places order to build the world’s first battery electric methanol tug
15:46 NORDEN enters into biofuel arrangement with BHP
15:13 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “V-MO” developed by Asahi Kasei Engineering
14:40 MAN PrimeServ signs two-year Service Cooperation Agreement with COSCO
14:22 The UAE Maritime Administration takes decision to ban OCEANEXL FZC from bunker trading
13:42 World Shipping Council appoints Tamekia Flack as Director of U.S. Government Relations
13:22 Centus Marine and Strategic Marine introduce Malaysia’s first hybrid crew boat
12:41 Wartsila reports CO2 emission reductions equivalent to annual emissions of 17,000 cars with Fit4Power solution
12:01 Alfa Laval secures major order for ballast water management system replacements
11:30 Aramco announces agreements with key Chinese partners
11:10 INTERCARGO submits proposals to IMO calling for revision of Carbon Intensity Indicator at MEPC 82
10:51 Shipbuilder Harland & Wolff files for bankruptcy
10:44 DNV awards AiP to HD KSOE’s hydrogen system for liquefied hydrogen carrier
10:14 Typhoon Bebinca suspends bunker deliveries in Chinese ports
09:45 European LNG import terminals are used less as demand drops

2024 September 16

18:08 Iran, Russia determined to implement the North-South Corridor
17:32 Ghanaian president inaugurates China-aided fishing port
17:12 Tuticorin International Container Terminal starts operations
16:52 India eyes global shipbuilding market with new mega parks on East and West coasts by 2030
16:25 Fujian Highton breaks into capesize market with Alpha Bulkers deal
15:45 GD NASSCO wins contract for eight John Lewis-class replenishment oilers
15:13 Hoegh LNG announces name change to Hoegh Evi
14:45 Lloyd’s Register and Orbital Marine Power to commence IECRE certification of the world’s largest tidal energy converter
12:55 KOTUG expands portfolio with acquisition of Rotterdam based supplier and procurement company
12:22 Panama Canal shares the strategies implemented and the results achieved in the 2023-2024 fiscal year
11:52 Wartsila and Royal Caribbean Group sign Lifecyle Agreement to accelerate sustainability goals
11:28 EU Navy starts towing of stricken Red Sea oil tanker MV Sounion
10:07 Egypt fully awards tender for 20 winter LNG cargoes
09:40 Port of Long Beach releases the final environmental impact report for a project to install two oil storage tanks

2024 September 15

16:57 HD Hyundai to showcase eco-friendly future technologies at Gastech in the U.S.
15:49 Marine bunker oil market to reach $280.7 billion, globally, by 2033 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research