2024 September 19 14:23

Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 16% to 960,597 TEU in August 2024

The Port of Los Angeles handled a near-record 960,597 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in August, a 16% increase over the previous year. It was the busiest non-pandemic month ever at the Port.



Eight months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles is 17% ahead of its 2023 pace, already moving nearly 1 million more containers than last year.



August 2024 loaded imports landed at 509,363 TEUs, an 18% increase compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 121,744 TEUs, a slight drop of 3% compared to 2023. The Port processed 329,491 empty containers, a 22% jump compared to 2023.



Overall, the Port has moved 6,631,688 TEUs the first eight months of 2024, a 17% increase over the 2023 mark.