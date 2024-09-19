  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 September 19 12:01

    Konecranes wins order for 5 advanced hybrid RTGs from Taiwan terminal

    In Q3 2024, CMA CGM Kaohsiung Terminal Co. Limited ordered five hybrid Konecranes Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes for its container handling operations at the main port in Taiwan. The cranes will be delivered in mid-2025 with the most sophisticated set of container handling Smart Features ever delivered in the country.

    The Konecranes hybrid RTGs utilize a battery for all operations and capture braking energy back to the battery, extending the pure electric operation time. A small diesel genset is used to charge the battery. This combination of diesel and electric power significantly reduces fuel consumption and emissions for cleaner and more economical operation. Each machine is fitted with an ergonomic cabin and four Smart Features that raise efficiency and reduce operator fatigue.

    Auto-Steering creates virtual rails for the RTG to help the operator keep the crane on a straight drive path. Auto-Positioning places the spreader over the correct container slot. Stack Collision Prevention monitors the container stack with laser scanners whenever the trolley is in motion, slowing down the trolley when the spreader or container approaches a container target slot. Finally, Auto-TOS (Terminal Operating System) Reporting counts each crane’s moves, maps the position of every container and interfaces directly with the TOS.

    Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries.

Другие новости по темам: Konecranes  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 September 19

12:01 Konecranes wins order for 5 advanced hybrid RTGs from Taiwan terminal
11:38 NYK launches a brand "HULL NUMBER ZERO" for the Group's Technology Solutions Integration
11:05 MOL receives approval in principle from DNV for an 80,000m3 capacity liquefied hydrogen carrier
10:47 Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering shipyard opts again for Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems
10:02 NYK and Oono Development sign MoU to commercialize ship recycling business

2024 September 18

18:00 IUMI reports sustained improvement for cargo insurance market
17:35 TotalEnergies will supply 1.1 million tons per year to BOTAŞ for 10 years
17:06 PaxOcean announces the signing of a newbuilding contract with Greek shipowner
16:41 CB&I and Hanwha Ocean receive approval for cargo containment system and ship design for liquid hydrogen carriers from DNV
16:13 DNV awards AiP for HD Hyundai’s onboard carbon capture and storage system retrofit design
15:56 MOL, GCMD and Yara Clean Ammonia succeeds ammonia STS trial in Australia port
15:24 ClassNK issues Approval in Principle for large liquefied CO2 carriers of 50,000 m³ and 23,000 m³
14:45 Orkla Suomi, Scandic Trans and Viking Line launch the Baltic Sea’s first green freight corridor
14:29 LR awards Approval in Principle to Seaspan Corporation for a next generation feeder with ammonia-powered propulsion
13:50 X-Press Feeders took a risk by deciding to order vessels with dual-fuel methanol propulsion before discussing with customers in 2021
13:20 Drewry launches new Intra-Asia Container Index
12:40 SeaBubbles launches new flying boat model
12:20 BC Ferries purchases the first five of seven new ships
11:50 Sea-Intelligence conducts an extensive overview of the new alliance structure in 2025
11:10 Bureau Veritas grants AiP for PONANT’s low-carbon, wind-assisted passenger vessel design
10:40 ABS signs MOU with HD KSOE to advance zero-carbon ships
10:00 Ascenz Marorka to equip Gazocean’s entire LNG carrier fleet with its Smart Shipping solution

2024 September 17

18:00 Boskalis installed the Gallaf GE Central Processing Platform topside at the Al Shaheen field offshore Qatar
17:20 Venture Global secures 1 million tonnes per annum of LNG regasification capacity at the new Alexandroupolis LNG receiving terminal in Greece for five years
17:06 Seapeak becomes first shipping company to join UN oil and gas methane patrnership
16:42 Equinor's FPSO is moored on the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea
16:10 Svitzer places order to build the world’s first battery electric methanol tug
15:46 NORDEN enters into biofuel arrangement with BHP
15:13 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “V-MO” developed by Asahi Kasei Engineering
14:40 MAN PrimeServ signs two-year Service Cooperation Agreement with COSCO
14:22 The UAE Maritime Administration takes decision to ban OCEANEXL FZC from bunker trading
13:42 World Shipping Council appoints Tamekia Flack as Director of U.S. Government Relations
13:22 Centus Marine and Strategic Marine introduce Malaysia’s first hybrid crew boat
12:41 Wartsila reports CO2 emission reductions equivalent to annual emissions of 17,000 cars with Fit4Power solution
12:01 Alfa Laval secures major order for ballast water management system replacements
11:30 Aramco announces agreements with key Chinese partners
11:10 INTERCARGO submits proposals to IMO calling for revision of Carbon Intensity Indicator at MEPC 82
10:51 Shipbuilder Harland & Wolff files for bankruptcy
10:44 DNV awards AiP to HD KSOE’s hydrogen system for liquefied hydrogen carrier
10:14 Typhoon Bebinca suspends bunker deliveries in Chinese ports
09:45 European LNG import terminals are used less as demand drops

2024 September 16

18:08 Iran, Russia determined to implement the North-South Corridor
17:32 Ghanaian president inaugurates China-aided fishing port
17:12 Tuticorin International Container Terminal starts operations
16:52 India eyes global shipbuilding market with new mega parks on East and West coasts by 2030
16:25 Fujian Highton breaks into capesize market with Alpha Bulkers deal
15:45 GD NASSCO wins contract for eight John Lewis-class replenishment oilers
15:13 Hoegh LNG announces name change to Hoegh Evi
14:45 Lloyd’s Register and Orbital Marine Power to commence IECRE certification of the world’s largest tidal energy converter
12:55 KOTUG expands portfolio with acquisition of Rotterdam based supplier and procurement company
12:22 Panama Canal shares the strategies implemented and the results achieved in the 2023-2024 fiscal year
11:52 Wartsila and Royal Caribbean Group sign Lifecyle Agreement to accelerate sustainability goals
11:28 EU Navy starts towing of stricken Red Sea oil tanker MV Sounion
10:07 Egypt fully awards tender for 20 winter LNG cargoes
09:40 Port of Long Beach releases the final environmental impact report for a project to install two oil storage tanks

2024 September 15

16:57 HD Hyundai to showcase eco-friendly future technologies at Gastech in the U.S.
15:49 Marine bunker oil market to reach $280.7 billion, globally, by 2033 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
14:35 IMO: Support offered to developing countries for pilot project feasibility to reduce ship GHG emissions
13:12 UKP&I presents an analysis of FuelEU Maritime and the mechanisms for compliance
11:25 TotalEnergies joins the first Japanese fund dedicated to the development of low-carbon hydrogen
09:41 SC Shipping (Shanghai) hosts christening ceremony for its new chemical tanker Bi Wu

2024 September 14

16:01 KBR awarded conceptual study contract for floating blue ammonia production by SHI
15:58 Gemini Cooperation: two network options for industry-leading schedule reliability
14:47 Leading Greek shipping companies renew their fleet by selling their oldest ships.
13:19 Weathernews and Lauritzen sign new 3-year contract
11:07 First electric boat successfully crosses the Baltic Sea
09:54 Industry needs to invest in advanced skills to deliver safety gains – ABS

2024 September 13

18:00 JX, NYK, and KNCC jointly conduct demonstration experiment of elevated pressure method in CO2 liquefaction and storage process
17:21 Leading group of seven major operators accounted for over 40% of global port handling in 2023 - Drewry
17:10 Rolls-Royce and Azimut Benetti Group sign an agreement for mtu propulsion systems for yachts