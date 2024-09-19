2024 September 19 11:38

NYK launches a brand "HULL NUMBER ZERO" for the Group's Technology Solutions Integration

NYK has launched its new "HULL NUMBER ZERO" (HNZ) brand to integrate the technical solutions of the NYK Group, according to the company's release. NYK will provide customers with solutions that make full use of the technical capabilities cultivated by the NYK Group for all stages of ship-related issues, including design, construction, operation, and maintenance, with the newly established Ship Business Group taking the lead in April 2023.



NYK’s Ship Business Group and NYK Group companies combine their solid technical capabilities to provide optimal solutions to the various issues surrounding ships.

The NYK Group’s medium-term management plan "Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 — A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing" announced in March 2023, sets the key strategy with core business advancement and new business development as the two pillars.