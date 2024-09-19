2024 September 19 11:05

MOL receives approval in principle from DNV for an 80,000m3 capacity liquefied hydrogen carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has received approval in principle (AiP) from Det Norske Veritas (DNV) for an 80,000m3 capacity liquefied hydrogen carrier, jointly developed by Woodside Energy Ltd (Woodside), a major Australian energy company, HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. (HD KSOE), a major shipbuilding and engineering company, and Hyundai Glovis Co., Ltd. (Hyundai Glovis), a major shipping company, both of South Korea. The presentation ceremony was held on September 18 at the Gastech Exhibition & Conference 2024 (Gastech 2024), one of the world's largest international energy exhibitions and conferences, in Houston, Texas, U.S., according to MOL's release.

MOL has been working with Woodside, HD KSOE, and Hyundai Glovis to develop a liquefied hydrogen carrier since January 31, 2024. And it has now completed the hazard identification study (HAZID) and environmental impact identification (ENVID), which are essential for assessing and mitigating potential risks associated with the ship design and operation and its environmental impact.

The partners will continue to develop the vessel with a 2030 target for delivery and entry into service.

MOL Group has positioned environmental strategy as a key strategy in its "BLUE ACTION 2035" management plan. It has set a target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 in the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2." Through this joint study, the group will contribute to the establishment of a clean energy supply chain. In addition, it will proactively respond to the major trend of energy shift and commit to the clean energy business with concerted group-wide efforts to reduce GHG emissions not only from the group but also from society at large.



