2024 September 19 10:47

Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering shipyard opts again for Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems

Wartsila Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wartsila, will supply the cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for four new medium-sized gas carrier (MGC) vessels, according to the company's release. The ships are being built at the Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (SOE) shipyard in Shanghai for Greek operator Capital Gas Ship Management. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2024.

Wartsila is the market leader in supplying cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for MGCs, and this order once again strengthens this position. The 40,000 cbm capacity vessels will transport and operate with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Wartsila systems are designed to ensure safe and efficient operation with this category of cargo and fuel.

While Wartsila has worked closely with SOE for several years, these will be the first Wartsila cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for vessels operated by Capital Gas Ship Management.



The Wartsila equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in March 2026.