2024 September 18 17:35

TotalEnergies will supply 1.1 million tons per year to BOTAŞ for 10 years

TotalEnergies announces the signing of a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with BOTAŞ for the delivery of 1.1 million tons of LNG per year for ten years starting from 2027, according to the company's release.

This agreement allows TotalEnergies to strengthen a long-term presence in the Turkish LNG market. Natural gas plays a crucial role as a transition energy, addressing the intermittency of renewable energy sources and reducing emissions by replacing coal in electricity generation.



TotalEnergies is the world’s third largest LNG player with a global portfolio of 44 Mt/y in 2023 thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The company benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, access to more than 20 Mt/y of regasification capacity in Europe, trading, and LNG bunkering. TotalEnergies’ ambition is to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to close to 50% by 2030, to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate methane emissions associated with the gas value chain, and to work with local partners to promote the transition from coal to natural gas.



