  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 September 18 18:00

    IUMI reports sustained improvement for cargo insurance market

    Speaking at International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) annual conference in Berlin, Germany, Mike Brews, Chair of the IUMI Cargo Committee reported a sustained improvement for the marine insurance cargo market.

    According to IUMI’s own analysis, global cargo premiums for 2023 were USD 22.1 billion representing a 6.2% increase on the previous year. 

    This increase demonstrated positive market development which has been sustained for a number of consecutive years. Similarly, cargo loss ratios (the total of premiums earned less the amount paid out in claims) were improving across many regions. In general, loss ratios tend to develop (ie increase) over time but the starting point for 2023 was significantly lower than in previous years. This, coupled with relatively low and stable claims, has created a positive environment for cargo underwriters.

    “In general, the cargo market is healthy and in a good place”, said Mike Brews, “we appear to be in a good part of the cycle. Losses have improved over the past five years with major losses down year-on-year. It appears that carriers and operators are focusing much more on loss prevention which is good for all concerned, particularly those serving at sea.”

    However, Mike Brews highlighted a number of areas which require careful monitoring, notably the change in global weather patterns. Major storms were becoming a concern for all insurance classes but with marine bearing the brunt. Marine cargo losses due to extreme weather events were no longer localised and resultant losses were starting to increase – this included static and in-transit cargoes. Similarly, containers lost at sea were also on the rise.

    Accumulation of risk on single vessels or in ports or other shoreside facilities continued to be an issue but assureds and underwriters were much more aware of the issue than previously, said Mike Brews:

    “Multiple consignments will always gather in single locations and ever-larger vessels will always carry large high-value cargoes. But today, the market is much more aware of stocks and values and is cognizant of the potential risk. Our knowledge of the issue is so much better and so we can take steps to mitigate that particular risk”.

    He continued,
     “Today, insurance companies are paying more attention to their marine business than in recent years. Although marine is usually a small part of the overall portfolio, losses can be significant. Underwriting discipline is improving and companies are focusing on their loss ratios and not chasing business based on premiums alone. This is good news and, as a result, the market appears to be moving in a positive direction”.

    The International Union of Marine Insurance e.V. (IUMI) is a non-profit association established for the purpose of protecting, safeguarding and advancing insurers‘ interests in marine and all types of transport insurance. It also provides an essential forum to discuss and exchange ideas, information and statistics of common interest for marine underwriters and in exchange with other marine professionals.
    IUMI currently represents 42 national and marine market insurance and reinsurance associations.

Другие новости по темам: IUMI  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 September 18

18:00 IUMI reports sustained improvement for cargo insurance market
17:35 TotalEnergies will supply 1.1 million tons per year to BOTAŞ for 10 years
17:06 PaxOcean announces the signing of a newbuilding contract with Greek shipowner
16:41 CB&I and Hanwha Ocean receive approval for cargo containment system and ship design for liquid hydrogen carriers from DNV
16:13 DNV awards AiP for HD Hyundai’s onboard carbon capture and storage system retrofit design
15:56 MOL, GCMD and Yara Clean Ammonia succeeds ammonia STS trial in Australia port
15:24 ClassNK issues Approval in Principle for large liquefied CO2 carriers of 50,000 m³ and 23,000 m³
14:45 Orkla Suomi, Scandic Trans and Viking Line launch the Baltic Sea’s first green freight corridor
14:29 LR awards Approval in Principle to Seaspan Corporation for a next generation feeder with ammonia-powered propulsion
13:50 X-Press Feeders took a risk by deciding to order vessels with dual-fuel methanol propulsion before discussing with customers in 2021
13:20 Drewry launches new Intra-Asia Container Index
12:40 SeaBubbles launches new flying boat model
12:20 BC Ferries purchases the first five of seven new ships
11:50 Sea-Intelligence conducts an extensive overview of the new alliance structure in 2025
11:10 Bureau Veritas grants AiP for PONANT’s low-carbon, wind-assisted passenger vessel design
10:40 ABS signs MOU with HD KSOE to advance zero-carbon ships
10:00 Ascenz Marorka to equip Gazocean’s entire LNG carrier fleet with its Smart Shipping solution

2024 September 17

18:00 Boskalis installed the Gallaf GE Central Processing Platform topside at the Al Shaheen field offshore Qatar
17:20 Venture Global secures 1 million tonnes per annum of LNG regasification capacity at the new Alexandroupolis LNG receiving terminal in Greece for five years
17:06 Seapeak becomes first shipping company to join UN oil and gas methane patrnership
16:42 Equinor's FPSO is moored on the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea
16:10 Svitzer places order to build the world’s first battery electric methanol tug
15:46 NORDEN enters into biofuel arrangement with BHP
15:13 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “V-MO” developed by Asahi Kasei Engineering
14:40 MAN PrimeServ signs two-year Service Cooperation Agreement with COSCO
14:22 The UAE Maritime Administration takes decision to ban OCEANEXL FZC from bunker trading
13:42 World Shipping Council appoints Tamekia Flack as Director of U.S. Government Relations
13:22 Centus Marine and Strategic Marine introduce Malaysia’s first hybrid crew boat
12:41 Wartsila reports CO2 emission reductions equivalent to annual emissions of 17,000 cars with Fit4Power solution
12:01 Alfa Laval secures major order for ballast water management system replacements
11:30 Aramco announces agreements with key Chinese partners
11:10 INTERCARGO submits proposals to IMO calling for revision of Carbon Intensity Indicator at MEPC 82
10:51 Shipbuilder Harland & Wolff files for bankruptcy
10:44 DNV awards AiP to HD KSOE’s hydrogen system for liquefied hydrogen carrier
10:14 Typhoon Bebinca suspends bunker deliveries in Chinese ports
09:45 European LNG import terminals are used less as demand drops

2024 September 16

18:08 Iran, Russia determined to implement the North-South Corridor
17:32 Ghanaian president inaugurates China-aided fishing port
17:12 Tuticorin International Container Terminal starts operations
16:52 India eyes global shipbuilding market with new mega parks on East and West coasts by 2030
16:25 Fujian Highton breaks into capesize market with Alpha Bulkers deal
15:45 GD NASSCO wins contract for eight John Lewis-class replenishment oilers
15:13 Hoegh LNG announces name change to Hoegh Evi
14:45 Lloyd’s Register and Orbital Marine Power to commence IECRE certification of the world’s largest tidal energy converter
12:55 KOTUG expands portfolio with acquisition of Rotterdam based supplier and procurement company
12:22 Panama Canal shares the strategies implemented and the results achieved in the 2023-2024 fiscal year
11:52 Wartsila and Royal Caribbean Group sign Lifecyle Agreement to accelerate sustainability goals
11:28 EU Navy starts towing of stricken Red Sea oil tanker MV Sounion
10:07 Egypt fully awards tender for 20 winter LNG cargoes
09:40 Port of Long Beach releases the final environmental impact report for a project to install two oil storage tanks

2024 September 15

16:57 HD Hyundai to showcase eco-friendly future technologies at Gastech in the U.S.
15:49 Marine bunker oil market to reach $280.7 billion, globally, by 2033 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
14:35 IMO: Support offered to developing countries for pilot project feasibility to reduce ship GHG emissions
13:12 UKP&I presents an analysis of FuelEU Maritime and the mechanisms for compliance
11:25 TotalEnergies joins the first Japanese fund dedicated to the development of low-carbon hydrogen
09:41 SC Shipping (Shanghai) hosts christening ceremony for its new chemical tanker Bi Wu

2024 September 14

16:01 KBR awarded conceptual study contract for floating blue ammonia production by SHI
15:58 Gemini Cooperation: two network options for industry-leading schedule reliability
14:47 Leading Greek shipping companies renew their fleet by selling their oldest ships.
13:19 Weathernews and Lauritzen sign new 3-year contract
11:07 First electric boat successfully crosses the Baltic Sea
09:54 Industry needs to invest in advanced skills to deliver safety gains – ABS

2024 September 13

18:00 JX, NYK, and KNCC jointly conduct demonstration experiment of elevated pressure method in CO2 liquefaction and storage process
17:21 Leading group of seven major operators accounted for over 40% of global port handling in 2023 - Drewry
17:10 Rolls-Royce and Azimut Benetti Group sign an agreement for mtu propulsion systems for yachts
16:47 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for Liquefied Hydrogen Carriers (Edition 3.0)"
16:15 Snow & Company delivers a new Incat-designed hybrid research vessel to the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
15:36 KOTUG awarded contract by ROS for delivery of E-Pusher to power emission free sand transport
15:13 Valmet receives a vessel methanol fuel conversion order from CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding
14:41 CMA CGM to enhance its service offering from Europe to West Africa