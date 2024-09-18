2024 September 18 17:06

PaxOcean announces the signing of a newbuilding contract with Greek shipowner

PaxOcean Group announced the signing of a newbuilding contract with a leading Greek shipowner on 11 September 2024.

This groundbreaking agreement marks a significant milestone for both companies, ushering in a new era of collaboration, according to the company's release.

Under the terms of the contract, PaxOcean will construct up to ten (10) state-of-the-art Multi-Purpose Service Vessels (MPSVs). These exceptional vessels, boasting a 5,000 DWT capacity and DP2 dynamic positioning, will incorporate the latest advancements in offshore vessel technology.

The vessels will be built at PaxOcean’s yard in Zhoushan, China, with deliveries scheduled from third quarter of 2026 onwards.

Designed by the renowned Salt Ship Design of Norway, these MPSVs will stand out for their modern design and exceptional fuel efficiency, setting a new benchmark in the industry.